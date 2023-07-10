Abbie King and Katrine Alcaide, both of whom competed for the Bath YMCA and the Long Reach Swim Club coached by Jay Morisssette, are among the Class of 2023 Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.

Joining King and Alcaide as HOF 2023 inductees are Dennis Connolly, Jared Felker, Margaret Honan and Ritchie Palmer.

The induction event is set for Oct. 7 at Bath’s County Club in West Bath.

King, a seven-time YMCA All-American swimmer for the Bath YMCA and an NCAA All American at Florida State University, won the New England YMCA 50 free in 2000 and in 2001 claimed the 100 free New England title.

Three years later, she won the 50 free YMCA national title (23.5). In her one year of interscholastic swimming, King set four Kennebec Valley Conference records and won two individual events at the Maine Principals’ Association championships for Brunswick High School. She competed in the 2008 Canadian Olympic Trials in three events.

Alcaide, a two-time 50 free gold medalist and a 100 free champion at the America East Championship for the University of Maine Black Bears, collected five gold medals in three seasons racing for Brunswick High School at the MPA Championships. As a member of the Bath YMCA team, she earned four YMCA All American honors, set Maine Y records in 15 events and qualified for the United States Open Championships.

A six-time Masters All American, Alcaide won the 50 short course meters in the 30-34 age group at the 2014 World Masters.

Connolly led the Westbrook Seals to summer and winter Maine Age Group Championships for 10 consecutive years during his 16 years as head coach. In 1988, he coached the Westbrook High School girls swim team to the MPA title. Accepting the head coaching position in 2008 at Jupiter High School in Florida, he earned Palm Beach County Coach of the Year honors 10 of 11 seasons. Seven of his Jupiter High swimmers received All American recognition, while 53 gained All State distinction. His teams won four regional titles and 11 district championships.

Felker, an All Atlantic Coast Conference selection at the University of Virginia and team captain, qualified for the United States Open, Senior Nationals and the Junior Nationals as an age group swimmer.

Competing two years for Yarmouth High School, he established team records in every event except the 100 breaststroke. At Yarmouth, he won two gold medals at the MPA championships in the 100 butterfly. His 1993-94 MPA butterfly record remained for 11 years. He went on to earn All American honors in the 100 free, 100 fly, 400 free relay and 200 free relay at Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Felker coaches swimming at St. Joseph’s College in Windham.

Honan, Maine’s interscholastic Diving Coach of the Year in 1996 and 1998, coached eight MPA interscholastic 1-meter champions and five silver medalists during her coaching career at Bangor, Cape Elizabeth, Greely, South Portland, and Kennebunk. A 3-meter New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association champion at the University of Maine, Honan coached 56 divers to scoring finishes at the MPA Championships.

Palmer established a Maine 200 individual medley interscholastic record (2:06.5) for Bangor High School in 1975 when the Rams won the New England title. At the New Englands, Palmer also was a member of Bangor’s state and New England record setting 400 free relay. A year later, Palmer finaled in the 400 individual medley for UMaine’s New England championship team.

Following his swimming career, Palmer contributed to Maine’s swimming community as a longtime assistant coach for the Bangor YMCA before assisting the Bangor High School girls team for 12 seasons.

Since 2003, Palmer has served as MPA swim statistician. The 1999 United States Masters National qualifier continues to provide Hy Tek and meet management services for age group, high school and college meets.