The death of a man found in a car parked in Madison Saturday has been ruled a homicide, according to Maine State Police.

The body of Anson resident Mark Trabue, 57, was found inside of a car at about 8 p.m. Saturday and an autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. She did not disclose how Trabue was killed.

Police are investigating the killing, but Moss says there is no threat to the public at this time.