University of Maine junior second baseman Quinn McDaniel was chosen in the fifth round of the Major League draft on Tuesday by the San Francisco Giants.

He was the 153rd overall selection.

McDaniel, a two-time All-America East first teamer from Eliot, hit .354 for the America East-champion Black Bears this past season, with 16 homers, 45 runs batted in and 77 runs scored. He stole 32 bases in 38 attempts. He had a .513 on-base percentage and .688 slugging percentage. McDaniel also had 14 doubles and a triple.

His 1.45 runs per game were third most in the nation among players at 295 Division I schools.

He drew 60 walks in 53 games and his 1.13 walks per game were also third most in the country. His on-base percentage was 12th. He was tied for 17th in stolen bases and 15th in stolen bases per game (.60).

Defensively, he made 10 errors on 177 chances and turned 20 double plays.

McDaniel attended a camp for draft-eligible college and high school players from June 20-25 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former UMaine teammate Nick Sinacola, an All-American pitcher, was a former seventh round pick of the Giants and is pitching for the Eugene Emeralds in High-A ball.