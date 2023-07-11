Broadreach Public Relations, a strategic communications firm located in downtown Portland, is pleased to announce that Senior Client Manager Josiah Petrin has earned professional certification in Crisis Communication from the Public Relations Society of America.

Effective crisis communication can help organizations maintain trust, inspire consumer confidence and build competitive advantage, according to the Public Relations Society of America. Recent examples of poorly managed crises in business, government and nonprofits have shown how ineffective crisis communication can significantly harm an organization’s reputation and, in turn, its most important relationships.

The PRSA Crisis Communication Certificate is a training program and examination designed to equip management-level professionals with the best practices and industry perspectives necessary to effectively advise clients through reputational crises. PRSA-certified Crisis Communication professionals have demonstrated a thorough understanding of the drivers of trust, how to build and sustain the corporate narrative, and how to achieve organizational readiness for a crisis.

“Over the past eight years, Josiah has been instrumental in leading numerous clients through challenging and complex crises,” said Linda Varrell, founder and president of Broadreach Public Relations. “This accomplishment is a testament to his dedication and commitment to staying at the forefront of our industry and his drive to help our clients navigate difficult situations.”

As senior client manager, Petrin leads a range of accounts primarily in financial services, professional services, and government. He is trained in advanced public relations measurement and has nearly a decade of experience advising clients through change and crisis communication situations.

Petrin joined Broadreach in 2015 from a leading global strategic communication agency based in New York, where he supported several high-profile clients. From Kennebunk, Petrin graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in economics.



Broadreach Public Relations, located on Portland’s historic waterfront, provides high-level strategic communications, public affairs and marketing services to some of New England’s most highly regarded firms and organizations. The Broadreach team takes pride in helping clients build their credibility, raise their profile, and expand their reach. Learn more at http://www.broadreachpr.com.