University of Maine freshman distance runner Evan Thornton-Sherman earned a third-place finish in the 1,500-meter run and an eighth in the 5,000-meter run at the USA Track and Field Under-20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, this past weekend.

He won his heat in the 1,500-meters on Friday with a time of 3:50.43 and posted a similar time in Sunday’s final of 3:50.57.

Rheinhardt Harrison from the University of Oregon won the 1,500-meter run in 3:48.30, and Tayson Echohawk of the Orem (Utah) cross country and track and field club was second in 3:50.28.

Thornton-Sherman registered a time of 15:33.22 in the 5,000 meters on Sunday.

Drew Rogers from the University of Missouri won the 5,000-meter race by crossing the finish line in 14:57.55.

Thornton-Sherman, a Waterford, Vermont, native, finished third in the 1,500 meters at the America East Outdoor Championships in May with a time of 3:53.47. He was fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 14:52.40. He was the top freshman finisher in each event.

Thornton-Sherman, who was Vermont’s Gatorade Boys Outdoor Track and Field Performer of the Year in 2022, won the 5,000 meters at the America East Indoor Championships in February with a time of 14:28.30.