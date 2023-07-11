Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s, a family-owned and operated lodging facility for outdoor enthusiasts and hunters, will be featured on an upcoming episode of Shoot Straight TV. The popular outdoor program will showcase the guided Maine black bear hunting services provided by Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s.

Shoot Straight TV, hosted by Chad and Marsha Shearer, is known for its global hunting adventures and educational insights to enhance viewers’ outdoor experiences. The episode featuring Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s is scheduled to premiere on July 20 at 10:30 p.m. on the Pursuit Channel. Later, it will be available on the PursuitUp TV app, Dish Network, DIRECTV, cable and other video streaming channels.

Located in Mt. Chase, Maine, Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s offers lodging and guided fishing and hunting trips for a variety of game, including black bear, moose, deer and turkey. With three generations of Registered Maine Guides on staff, the business takes pride in delivering exceptional outdoor experiences.

The Shoot Straight TV episode will follow Chad and Marsha Shearer as they embark on a thrilling black bear hunt guided by Registered Maine Master Guide, Travis Libby. Viewers can expect captivating footage and expert hunting tips to improve their hunting skills.

“The opportunity to showcase Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s on Shoot Straight TV is truly an honor,” said Travis Libby, owner and Registered Maine Master Guide at the lodge. “We take great pride in offering unforgettable hunting experiences in the beautiful Maine wilderness, and we’re thrilled to share our passion with a wider audience.”

Featuring Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s on Shoot Straight TV and on their website is expected to generate increased awareness about the exceptional guide services they provide. Visitors to the lodge will have the opportunity to see an enhanced display space dedicated to black bear mounts, allowing guests to appreciate the majestic black ghosts that roam the Maine woods.

For avid outdoor enthusiasts seeking an unforgettable hunting experience, Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s encourages early bookings for the 2024 black bear hunting season. Add your name to this year’s waiting list for a chance to hunt with the outfitter chosen by Shoot Straight TV and create lifelong memories in the northern Maine woods.

To learn more about Libby’s Lodge & Canty’s, please visit their website at https://libbyslodge.com