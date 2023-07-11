WINTER HARBOR – On Monday, July 24 Schoodic Institute will host the annual Goldstein Lecture to convene and inspire on critical topics for parks, people, and the planet. Ira Flatow, host of Science Friday on National Public Radio, is the featured guest.

The theme for the event is Keeping Up With The Pace: How Are We Responding To Change?

“When it comes to our climate, too often our focus is on what has happened in the past or what might happen in the future,” said Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nick Fisichelli. “However, communities across the globe are experiencing dramatic changes right now. Here in Acadia, we are dealing with hotter temperatures, rising sea level and increasing storm frequency and intensity.”

During the event, Flatow will discuss how scientists are working to understand and respond to rapid change. Flatow will also share thoughts on the role science communicators can play in their communities and the importance of serving as an ambassador for science.

Distributed by WNYC Studios, Science Friday airs on public radio stations across the country. Flatow anchors the show each week, bringing radio and internet listeners worldwide a lively, informative discussion on science, technology, health, space and the environment.

Flatow’s interest in things scientific began in youth – he almost burned down his mother’s bathroom trying to recreate a biology class experiment. “I was the proverbial kid who spent hours in the basement experimenting with electronic gizmos, and then entering them in high school science fairs,” he said. Mixing his passion for science with a tendency toward being a bit of a ham, Flatow describes his work as the challenge “to make science and technology a topic for discussion around the dinner table.”

The lecture will take place at Schoodic Institute at 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine with a Zoom option as well. Please register at SchoodicInstitute.org/Goldstein.

The Goldstein Lecture is named in honor of Alan Goldstein, an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, sailor, and environmental advocate. Chairing Schoodic Institute’s Board of Directors from 2006 to 2018, Alan remains an active member of the Board.

Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is inspiring science, learning, and community for a changing world. As partners in science and education, Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park together manage the largest of 17 National Park Service Research Learning Centers in the United States. Learn more at schoodicinstitute.org.