BELFAST — Belfast Summer nights continues its super lineup of local music Thursday, July 20, with the Searsmont Street Band. Great sounds from the back-to-the-land era featuring a powerful lineup of popular local faves. For fans a must attend, for the uninitiated a fanfunkytastic dance fest. Come see if the old dudes and their fans still have the juice. You might be surprised.

Like all Belfast Summer Nights the show is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial Street in Belfast. Concerts are free — thanks to generous community and business support. The Searsmont Street Band would like to thank this week’s Concert Sponsor, Rollies Bar and Grill! We will pass the hat for free-will donations.

Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes! All are welcome. Dogs allowed in the upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park ). For more, and weather updates visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 207-322-7123.