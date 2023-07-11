Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am deeply troubled by Wolfden’s proposed metallic mineral mine at Pickett Mountain near Mount Chase, and I urge community members to oppose this project. I think it poses a threat to the health and wellbeing of Katahdin region communities and guiding businesses, like mine.

There is a reason Maine has very strict hard rock mining laws. Decades later, taxpayers have spent millions of dollars for the cleanup of the Callahan Mine site in Brooksville. I’ve fished and guided in Colorado, Wyoming, and Alaska, and I’ve seen what’s downstream from hard rock mines: nothing. No aquatic life!

The specific issues I have with the Wolfden mine proposal are:

Land Use Planning Commission staff recommended rejecting their initial application because it was woefully inadequate and contained numerous errors, so the company withdrew it, allowing them to re-submit. Wolfden has never successfully developed a metal mine site, let alone one that didn’t pollute gravel and surface waters with mine drainage.

The proposed mine could pollute the headwaters of the Upper West Branch of the Mattawamkeag watershed, habitat for wild native brook trout and endangered Atlantic salmon. Wolfden is currently employing a public relations effort apparently to convince selectmen in the surrounding communities how great this mine would be for them when they should be spending their money on scientists and hydrologists.

It’s much easier to prevent a mining disaster than to clean one up. Please oppose this project.

Kevin Slater

Master Maine Guide

Newry