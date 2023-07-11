DEDHAM — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is hosting a free Open Farm Day on July 23 at Lone Spruce Farm, 306 Bald Mountain Road, to showcase what Maine’s 4-H Youth Development program has to offer.

Kids will have an opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on activities from art to science to animal husbandry. 4-H staff and volunteers will provide information about becoming a 4-H member and other programs available through UMaine Extension in Hancock County.

This is an outdoor event held in conjunction with Maine Open Farm Day. Participants will have an opportunity to dig into activities that include flower printing, tick identification and collection, stream sampling, making seaweed lava lamps and completing a 4-H obstacle course. In addition to meeting the goats, chickens and pigs at Lone Spruce Farm, kids and families will also have an opportunity to meet a variety of local Hancock County 4-H clubs.

All activities will be ongoing throughout the day. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact Leah McCluskey at leah.mccluskey@maine.edu or 207-667-8212.