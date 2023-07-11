Maine’s cannabis businesses are raking in a lot of green.

Last month saw the highest retail sale of adult-use cannabis in Maine since voters approved it via referendum in 2016.

A whopping $18.4 million was spent on retail cannabis in June, surpassing May’s record of $17.2 million, according to data from the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy. With prices per gram around $7.69, this means Maine cannabis businesses sold around 5,270 pounds of weed in June alone.

While the recreational use and sale of cannabis was legalized in 2016, the first licenses for sale of marijuana weren’t approved until September 2020. The first month of legal sales brought in around $1.4 million.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.