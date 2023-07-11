A Norway man accused of killing his wife last week allegedly stabbed and ran her over with his truck.

Andrew J. St. George, 61, who has been charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder, had “relationship issues” with his wife, 60-year-old Barbara, from whom he was separated, according to the Sun Journal.

St. George reportedly called his son, Raymond, telling him that he killed Barbara and was going to kill himself, the Sun Journal reported, citing a police affidavit.

In the driveway of St. George’s Greenwood Road home, police found Barbara underneath the driver’s side tire of a 2018 Chevrolet truck registered to Andrew, according to the Sun Journal.

When confronted by police, St. George reportedly threw a cellphone at them and then ran away. He was found clutching several knives behind a parked camper before being taken into custody, the newspaper reported.

The couple’s daughter, Theresa, told police that her mother and father had issues surrounding the ownership over their Norway home, purchased in 2015. Theresa said they “were both verbally and physically abusive to one another,” according to the Sun Journal. Barbara had been staying with her sister since October, the newspaper reported.

St. George made his initial court appearance Monday via videoconference from Oxford County Jail, where he was being held without bail, according to the Sun Journal.

If convicted on the charges, St. George faces up to 25 years in prison.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.