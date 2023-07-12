Aroostook County needs sunlight and some dry days for its young potatoes, and if the weather doesn’t cooperate soon, it could jeopardize the crop.

The wet spring lengthened planting for some farmers. Now, the rain that won’t quit is making it more likely that plants will have to fight diseases that lower yields and affect tuber quality, according to farmers.

Diseased potatoes mean less money for the crop and shorter storage times that make it necessary to get them to market more quickly.

Potatoes are Maine’s No. 1 food crop, valued in 2022 at more than $258 million, and the majority of them are grown in Aroostook County. It’s been a decade since soggy weather affected the growing season.

“We need more sunshine, is what we need,” said Daniel Corey, owner of Daniel Corey Farms in Monticello. “It seems like this part of southern Aroostook has gotten more rain than most areas.”

Corey Farms plants about 1,000 acres of Maine certified seed potatoes. They started planting April 29, but didn’t finish until about June 14 because of rain delays. One week they couldn’t plant at all.

And the showers aren’t stopping anytime soon, according to the National Weather Service. Prolonged wet conditions are affecting hay farmers, who may miss a second harvest, and some berry growers, who were forced to cancel some U-pick days.

Too much moisture can lead to some root or vine rot in potatoes. But the rain is also hindering farmers’ efforts to proactively spray for pests and fungal diseases like early and late blight.

“If the rain closes up your spray schedule, we can’t get on them in a timely fashion,” he said.

The farm has three sprayers and crews are treating the plants whenever possible. Most farmers are equipped to stay on top of these kinds of conditions, he said.

Despite the wet and humid conditions, potatoes are mostly in full bloom in central Maine, with Aroostook County showing plants of varying sizes, according to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Each week during the growing season, Extension pest management specialists Sean McAuley, Jim Dill and Griffin Dill issue a pest alert newsletter to farmers. As of Friday, they were not aware of any late blight infections, but suggested farmers spray every five days to ward off the disease.

Colorado potato beetles were reportedly occurring in all areas of the state. Aphids were moderately active in central and southern Aroostook and elsewhere in Maine, with less activity in northern Aroostook, according to the July 7 newsletter.

The National Weather Service in Caribou recorded precipitation 19 out of the 30 days in June, with about a half-inch in Caribou the last week of the month. Although there was more rain in June 2022, there were longer periods of dry weather.

Over the last seven days, Caribou has recorded 1 inch of rain, Houlton 1 1/4 inches and Fort Kent had just under a half-inch. Though showers are forecast for the next week, several days are expected to have partial sun.

Attempts to contact several farmers in central and northern Aroostook, the Maine Seed Potato Board and the Maine Potato Board on Tuesday were not successful.

It’s too early to tell if the crop quality will suffer, but if the rain continues into harvest it probably will affect yield, Corey said.

The farm grows seed for potatoes sold to McCain and Frito-Lay, and the produce must be certified by the state. That means being extra careful and doing everything possible to produce a good quality crop.

Under the Maine seed potato certification program, growers must have potatoes inspected in summer and at shipping time, and submit samples for disease testing.



Right now, Corey estimated the potatoes are from a week to 10 days behind where they should be this time of year.

“But it’s early in the season and we can catch up,” he said. “Some sun and heat can change things quickly.”