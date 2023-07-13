WATERVILLE — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a Maple Sugarbush Management Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Governor’s Restaurant, 376 Main Street

Participants will learn about optimizing the health and productivity of maple sugarbushes from research specialists and operations managers. Topics will include climate projections and risks to hardwood forests; approaches for maximizing maple forest regeneration and overall health; pest monitoring and prevention strategies; mapping sugarbushes and tubing systems to support management decisions; and financial and marketing opportunities related to enhancing sugarbush resilience.

Cost of the conference is $45 which includes lunch and refreshments. For a full agenda and to register, visit the event webpage. This program is intended for maple sugarbush owners and managers, foresters, loggers and those interested in learning more about this specialized use of Maine woods.

To request reasonable accommodation, please contact Jason Lilley at jason.lilley@maine.edu or call 207-781-6099 or 800.287.1495 (in Maine) by Aug. 1.

This program is supported by the USDA Rural Resources Extension Act (RREA).