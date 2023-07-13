BANGOR — The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has generously awarded $200,000 to Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s Acadia For All campaign.

This grant from The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation will support all aspects of the Acadia For All campaign, including the expansion of inpatient facilities at Acadia Hospital, as a new 50-bed, private room, inpatient pediatric wing is being constructed. Additionally, 50 existing patient rooms are being upgraded to private adult inpatient rooms, allowing Acadia Hospital to fully utilize its 100-bed license. Outpatient programming, particularly for pediatric patients, will also be greatly enhanced by these funds.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation,” says Tim Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health. “Bangor Savings Bank is a true community partner and understands the significant need for more access to behavioral health services. This is perfectly aligned with Acadia’s mission to empower individuals to improve their lives. We are pleased to recognize their grant by naming a portion of our new Pediatric Day Treatment Center in their honor. This Center serves a critical population for many communities and provides our youth with the skills and resources needed to take everyday action toward better behavioral health.”

“Providing avenues to behavioral health services for those in need is critically important to advance the health and wellness of our communities,” says Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation recognizes that building healthy communities results in a better quality of life for all people and is an essential part of our You Matter More promise.”

In addition to enhancing inpatient and outpatient programming at Acadia Hospital, the Acadia For All campaign addresses the need for increased access to geriatric care and the necessity of workforce development to train the caregivers of tomorrow. To learn more about making a philanthropic commitment to the Acadia For All campaign, call Northern Light Health Foundation at 207-973-5055 or visit northernlight.org/AcadiaForAll.