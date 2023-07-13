In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, walks past a poster reading: "Progress Erased: Flavored Tobacco and the e-cigarette epidemic among youth," as the county announced the first known death associated with e-cigarette vaping in Los Angeles. Credit: Damian Dovarganes / AP

In response to the recent column from the owner of Leadbetter’s store regarding ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, the author states that passing this legislation “won’t stop people from buying their favorite flavored tobacco products.”

Fine. That’s not the point.

This is about not pressuring kids to start through what I think are deceptive marketing approaches from tobacco companies.

It’s nice to see that a local convenience store seems to be using scare tactic talking points from big tobacco though. It certainly makes my decisions for where to buy other products easier.

Enjoy your profits. I’d prefer the health and safety of kids in my community.

Bonnie MacGregor

Abbot