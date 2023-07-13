Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In response to the recent column from the owner of Leadbetter’s store regarding ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, the author states that passing this legislation “won’t stop people from buying their favorite flavored tobacco products.”

Fine. That’s not the point.

This is about not pressuring kids to start through what I think are deceptive marketing approaches from tobacco companies.

It’s nice to see that a local convenience store seems to be using scare tactic talking points from big tobacco though. It certainly makes my decisions for where to buy other products easier.

Enjoy your profits. I’d prefer the health and safety of kids in my community.

Bonnie MacGregor

Abbot