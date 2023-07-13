Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

A few weeks ago, the world watched the frantic search for the Titan, a mini-submarine carrying five individuals, three of whom paid $250,000 each to view the Titanic. These sub passengers willingly got into the Titan, apparently happy to pay the exorbitant admission fee to view a ship that sank more than a century ago.

In a tragic accident, all five died when the mini-sub imploded. The search is expected to cost millions of dollars, including taxpayers’ money, from several countries.

At the same time, Maine legislators approved one of the most liberal abortion laws in the country. The victims of these laws will have no say in what happens; they are at the mercy of their hosts and the state. There seems to be no effort to save their lives.

It appears that a rearrangement of priorities is in order.

Debra Z. Walsh

Clifton