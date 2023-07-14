Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Anyone who’d like to see and hear unfiltered, often-contentious, debate on issues of national importance should tune in to the various committee hearings that were recently underway in the U.S. House of Representatives, and televised by C-SPAN. I watched the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the results of the Durham Report — which looked into the FBI’s arguably politically motivated investigation of allegations that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

If you miss a live hearing, you can go to the C-SPAN website, which archives the hearings for later, cost-free viewing. I recommend that you try and forget how your favorite news outlet “analyzed” an issue; you’d be surprised at what you might learn. Indeed, C-SPAN may be one of the only information outlets that allows people to make up their own minds about how their country is run.

Melodie Greene

Calais