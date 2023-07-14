Special Counsel John Durham testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Durham recently completed his report on the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign. Credit: Jose Luis Magana / AP

Anyone who’d like to see and hear unfiltered, often-contentious, debate on issues of national importance should tune in to the various committee hearings that were recently underway in the U.S. House of Representatives, and televised by C-SPAN. I watched the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the results of the Durham Report — which looked into the FBI’s arguably politically motivated investigation of allegations that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

If you miss a live hearing, you can go to the C-SPAN website, which archives the hearings for later, cost-free viewing. I recommend that you try and forget how your favorite news outlet “analyzed” an issue; you’d be surprised at what you might learn. Indeed, C-SPAN may be one of the only information outlets that allows people to make up their own minds about how their country is run.

Melodie Greene

Calais