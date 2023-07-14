





Fortin-Trimble joined the bank in 2020 as vice president, director of marketing to lead strategy and execution. Prior to joining Skowhegan Savings, Fortin-Trimble served as the digital marketing manager for Camden National Bank leading digital acquisition strategy and within Revenue Operations at CEB, now Gartner.



“I’m proud to be a part of Skowhegan Savings and to join the leadership team in the chief marketing officer role,” said Fortin-Trimble. “Each day our employees prioritize the needs of our customers and provide exceptional banking services to our communities, I am very fortunate to be part of such a great team.”



Fortin-Trimble earned a masters of business administration from Thomas College and a bachelors in international relations from Liberty University. Fortin-Trimble resides in Waterville with his wife Chelsey and their two children.