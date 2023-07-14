|SKOWHEGAN – Skowhegan Savings is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Fortin-Trimble to senior vice president, chief marketing officer.
“Andrew has raised awareness for our brand and been instrumental in our expansion into the southern Maine market,” said David Cyr, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings. “We have a great senior management team at the bank, Andrew’s marketing expertise and leadership in community relations will further increase our ability to positively impact the communities we serve and to grow the bank.”
Fortin-Trimble joined the bank in 2020 as vice president, director of marketing to lead strategy and execution. Prior to joining Skowhegan Savings, Fortin-Trimble served as the digital marketing manager for Camden National Bank leading digital acquisition strategy and within Revenue Operations at CEB, now Gartner.
“I’m proud to be a part of Skowhegan Savings and to join the leadership team in the chief marketing officer role,” said Fortin-Trimble. “Each day our employees prioritize the needs of our customers and provide exceptional banking services to our communities, I am very fortunate to be part of such a great team.”
Fortin-Trimble earned a masters of business administration from Thomas College and a bachelors in international relations from Liberty University. Fortin-Trimble resides in Waterville with his wife Chelsey and their two children.