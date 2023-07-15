Maynard’s in Maine, a sportsmen’s camp in Rockwood that offers cabin rentals and family-style meals, is for sale for $3.9 million after 104 years as a family business.

The listing, posted last month, includes the camp’s 13 cabins, main lodge and restaurant on nearly 100 acres of land. The property also has 110 feet of deep water frontage along the Moose River, which links Moosehead Lake and Brassua Lake.

Hunters and fishermen can rent the cabins and the camp offers a family-style restaurant that serves breakfast and dinner. The camp also offers boat rentals, and access to ATV trails and snowmobiling in the winter.

The iconic camp has attracted sportsmen and women and families from across the country and beyond for decades, and has been an integral part of the Greenville area’s economy.

Named for its founder, Walter Maynard, the sportsmen’s camp opened in 1919. All but one of the camp’s 13 cabins are original and were built by Walter Maynard and a few friends, according to the camp’s website.

After running the business for 32 years, Walter Maynard’s son, Roger, took over the camp following his father’s death. Roger Maynard operated the camp for another 45 years until his death. It was then passed down to his son, William.

William Maynard and his wife, Gail, have run the business since then with the help of their children and grandchildren and at least a dozen employees.

The Maynard family decided to sell the property because no one in the family is in a position to take ownership and oversee the business, according to Scott Harding, the property’s realtor and owner of eXp Realty’s Greenville office. Instead, the family hopes to sell the property to someone who will revitalize the business.

Harding said the family shouldn’t have any trouble selling the property. He said he has received numerous calls about it since the listing went live. At least a dozen interested parties have narrowed down to three potential buyers, all of whom are “extremely well-qualified,” Harding said.

“Two of the three parties we’re working with want to continue and expand the tradition,” Harding said. “That’s what the Maynards, myself and I think the community would like. I think it’s going to be positive when all is said and done.”

Two of the three interested buyers are looking to continue and grow the business the Maynards’ created, Harding said, which would mean expanded opportunities for employment and dining options in Rockwood. Some of the buyers may also want to expand and weatherize the cabins to host people year-round.

“It’s such a historic property and so important to the Moosehead region, so we’re hoping it continues and grows,” he said. “From a professional perspective, I’m honored to be part of the sale process.”