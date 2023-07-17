LIMERICK — To the delight of the church and wider community, the Funshine Fair will return to St. Matthew Church, located on 19 Dora Lane in Limerick, on July 28-30, a 38th renewal of a long summer tradition of faith, family, friends, and fun.

The fair is held inside and outside the church and parish hall and features family-friendly activities, a flea market, a bake sale, a clothing booth, and a variety of food, games, and even a dunk tank featuring Fr. Bill Labbe, pastor of St. Matthew Parish.

Here is the schedule, including special events each day:

Friday, July 28

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clothing booth in the parish hall

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crafter and vendor booths open

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Food vendors open, including a variety of meal deals, grill items, lobster rolls, desserts, beverages, and more

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

S’mores around the campfire

8:30 p.m.

Family movie night (DC League of Super-Pets)

Saturday, July 29



9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clothing booth, crafter, and vendor booths open (as well as dunk tank)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beal’s Little Acres pony rides

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food vendors open

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bean supper

7 p.m.

BINGO under the tent

Sunday, July 30

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pancake breakfast

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Clothing and flea market

11 a.m.

Raffle drawings

The fair’s traditional “super raffle” returns with 44 participants set to receive cash prizes as high as $1,500. To purchase tickets to the raffle, call (207) 793-2244.

12 p.m.

Outdoor Mass under the tent

For more information leading up to the fair, visit the Funshine Fair Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FunshineFair or visit www.stmatthewlimerick.org/funshine-fair.