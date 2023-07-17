LIMERICK — To the delight of the church and wider community, the Funshine Fair will return to St. Matthew Church, located on 19 Dora Lane in Limerick, on July 28-30, a 38th renewal of a long summer tradition of faith, family, friends, and fun.
The fair is held inside and outside the church and parish hall and features family-friendly activities, a flea market, a bake sale, a clothing booth, and a variety of food, games, and even a dunk tank featuring Fr. Bill Labbe, pastor of St. Matthew Parish.
Here is the schedule, including special events each day:
Friday, July 28
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Clothing booth in the parish hall
3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Crafter and vendor booths open
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Food vendors open, including a variety of meal deals, grill items, lobster rolls, desserts, beverages, and more
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
S’mores around the campfire
8:30 p.m.
Family movie night (DC League of Super-Pets)
Saturday, July 29
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Clothing booth, crafter, and vendor booths open (as well as dunk tank)
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beal’s Little Acres pony rides
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Food vendors open
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bean supper
7 p.m.
BINGO under the tent
Sunday, July 30
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Pancake breakfast
8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Clothing and flea market
11 a.m.
Raffle drawings
The fair’s traditional “super raffle” returns with 44 participants set to receive cash prizes as high as $1,500. To purchase tickets to the raffle, call (207) 793-2244.
12 p.m.
Outdoor Mass under the tent
For more information leading up to the fair, visit the Funshine Fair Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FunshineFair or visit www.stmatthewlimerick.org/funshine-fair.