BANGOR — The City of Bangor Planning Division will be holding a public workshop on Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Bangor Public Library in the Laurence E. Crofutt Room to provide information to the public on proposed regulations for short-term rentals in the City.

Short-term rentals, as defined in the proposed regulations, would include any dwelling unit being rented for less than 28 days. Short-term rentals are currently defined as renting for less than 30 days and are not currently allowed anywhere in the City. The proposed regulations differentiate between hosted and non-hosted short-term rentals, with hosted rentals being where the owner or operator lives on-site and non-hosted rentals having no on-site owner or operator. All short-term rentals would require a license, renewed annually, with an inspection of the rental being required for licensing. A grace period is proposed to allow adequate time for non-compliant properties to become compliant.

This proposed use would not apply to hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, or boarding houses. Additionally, people that rent a portion of, or their entire house to temporary workers staying longer than a month are also not subject to this proposed regulation.

The meeting will start with a short presentation on the proposed changes, followed by a question-and-answer period. A webpage with more information is in progress at www.bangormaine.gov/str and will be updated with draft regulations prior to the workshop. Interested parties can also call 207-992-4257 or email planning@bangormaine.gov to speak to staff directly about these changes. Registration is not required for the workshop.