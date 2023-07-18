FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a Field Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road.

Come experience the gardens at Tidewater Farm, learn about UMaine Extension’s work, ask gardening questions and participate in hands-on demonstrations with Extension staff and Master Gardener Volunteers. Demonstrations begin at 10:30 AM. Child-friendly activities will be provided. No registration required.

With the wide variety of flowers blooming in August, visitors will enjoy a walk through the gardens and participate in a hands-on demonstration of deadheading annuals and perennials. Additional topics include how to extend the gardening season by planting vegetable crops well into the late summer and early fall and various setups for protecting your crops against frost.

Representatives from the Falmouth Land Trust will be on hand to share information about local trails and nature-based programming. Learn how the Land Trust protects natural resources through conservation easements and participate in a child-friendly activity.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit our website or contact Pamela Hargest at pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.