Fresh baguettes. Airy sourdough loaves. New York-style bagels. Those are just some of the offerings at four new bakeries in coastal Maine to satisfy your cravings for carbs — or provide a sturdy base for your favorite summer sandwiches.

Bread and Friends

505 Fore St., Portland

Bread & Friends, specializing in sourdough breads, was opened in April by four friends who met while working in the West Coast food industry, according to a WTMW story. The bakery, which also has a full breakfast and lunch menu, serves sourdough breads in varieties like seeded, olive, whole wheat sesame, brioche and chocolate. It also sells focaccia, baguettes and pastries.

Bread & Friends is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Night Moves Bread

695 Broadway, South Portland

Freshly opened this week — a soft opening, according to the Night Moves Bread Instagram account — this bakery was formerly located in Biddeford. Now in its new South Portland digs, it’s serving bread and pastries along with coffee, cheese, butter and even freshly milled flour.

Night Moves Bread is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The Place Bakery

117 Elm St., Camden

With a cheerful yellow and red sign out front, The Place Bakery in Camden opened its doors last weekend. It calls itself a microbakery and operates out of a studio workshop in Camden. It’s serving up pastries and breads like croissants, loaves of white and wheat-rye bread, New York-style bagels and more.

It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or when it sells out.

Seafolk Sourdough

201 Seawall Road, Southwest Harbor

Specializing in sourdough breads, which are made with wild yeast that ferments the flour and water starter mixture it begins with, Seafolk Sourdough is owned by Cassie Casey and opened in the space formerly occupied by Double J Market in May. It serves a rotating selection of sourdough loaves in flavors like garlic and rosemary, oat porridge, cheddar and green onion and honey whole wheat as well as baguettes and morning buns and sometimes focaccia.

Seafolk Sourdough is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.