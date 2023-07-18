Brewer police are still searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday that seriously injured an 87-year-old man.

Deputy Chief Christopher Martin of the Brewer Police Department said police haven’t yet identified the driver, but are “pursuing any and all tips” the department receives.

A silver Toyota, believed to be either a Camry or Avalon produced between 2020 and 2023, struck Ira Williams, 87, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Brewer police.

The driver then fled down Eastern Avenue toward Holden before police arrived, police said Sunday.

Williams was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He has fractured bones but is medically stable and “doing well, all things considered,” Martin said. He hadn’t been released from the hospital as of Monday.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the Brewer Police Department and ask for Officer Rose and Sgt. Caron.