Eleven people were rescued Monday afternoon after their canoes were swamped on the swollen Saco River.

The group was traveling down a remote stretch of the Saco River in Fryeburg about 4:30 p.m. when their boats became swamped and they ended up in the water, according to the Fryeburg Fire Department.

The river was swollen from Sunday’s heavy rain, with as much as 4 inches falling in nearby Porter. That created a strong current carrying substantial debris.

Rescuers moved quickly to the Saco River and were able to pull all 11 people aboard a raft and carry them to shore, the fire department said Monday night.

None of the group members suffered serious injuries.

“This incident could have had a very different outcome. We remind everyone that the river remains high, please check conditions prior to departing on your trip, life jackets save lives,” the fire department said.