The Ellsworth City Council on Monday recognized the two officers who rescued a man who crashed his car into the Union River on July 1.

Cpl. Robert Angelo swam 15 feet into the river to rescue Christopher M. Coombs, who was trapped in his pickup truck. Angelo then pulled Coombs back to shore. Officer James Hassard swam into the river to check the pickup for any other occupants There was nobody else in the sinking truck.

Angelo and Hassard received certificates of recognition from the City Council.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.