Robert Angelo and James Hassard acted quickly and entered the Union River after the man crashed his truck earlier this month.
The Ellsworth City Council recognized Officer James Hassard and Cpl. Robert Angelo Monday for their assistance in rescuing a man who crashed into the Union River on July 1. Credit: Courtesy of the Ellsworth Police Department

The Ellsworth City Council on Monday recognized the two officers who rescued a man who crashed his car into the Union River on July 1.

Cpl. Robert Angelo swam 15 feet into the river to rescue Christopher M. Coombs, who was trapped in his pickup truck. Angelo then pulled Coombs back to shore. Officer James Hassard swam into the river to check the pickup for any other occupants There was nobody else in the sinking truck.

Angelo and Hassard received certificates of recognition from the City Council.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.

Jules Walkup reports on the midcoast and is a Report for America corps member. They graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism and moved to Maine from Tampa, Florida in July 2023.