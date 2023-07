The Portland City Council approved the city’s new $261 million budget Monday night.

The council added several amendments, which raised the bill by about $400,000.

The city’s finance director said that represents a 5.9 percent increase over the previous budget.

It’s not yet clear how that will affect Portland’s property tax rate, which will be determined by late summer.

The tax impact could have been higher, but the state budget included about $7.5 million for Portland’s general assistance.