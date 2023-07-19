BLUE HILL – The 21st annual Blue Hill Peninsula Potters Studio Tour and Sale will be Aug. 5-6 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Enjoy the wide range of styles created by this guild of nationally-recognized and emerging artists. Visit studios all over the Blue Hill Peninsula and meet the potters! Please check www.peninsulapotters.com for pottery locations and a photographic sampling of the wide variety of work.

The tour continues Oct. 7-8 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information, contact Vivian Pyle at viv@vkpstudio.com or 207-664-0703.