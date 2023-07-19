AUGUSTA — As part of our commitment to providing clear information about our role in delivering safe, reliable power to families and businesses across Maine, Central Maine Power is premiering a new podcast titled “On the Line by CMP.”

“Electricity is a complex topic, and we’re excited to launch a new product that will help educate and inform our customers,” said Jon Breed, spokesperson for CMP. “There has been a lot of discussion about the price of electricity in Maine. For episode one, we take a closer look at ISO-New England, the organization that, among other things, administers the wholesale energy market.”

This podcast covers broad topics related to electricity in Maine. It will:

Take listeners behind-the-scenes with organizations that operate New England’s power grid.

Include interviews about how Maine is working to electrify everything, and how we engage with communities to prepare for a future with more electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Explore the role CMP plays in enabling communities to do big things, such as staging the Yarmouth Clam Festival each year.

“On the Line by CMP” provides a new way for our customers, community leaders, and anyone in between to learn how electricity powers our homes, businesses, and daily lives. It is the first podcast series produced by an electric utility in Northern New England.

It is hosted by Dustin Wlodkowski, Emmy Award-winning former NEWS CENTER Maine journalist, and Katie Yates, creator of “Fish + Game Changers”, the podcast of Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Join them as they travel the state – and the region – to examine how the electricity around us shapes our everyday life.

On the Line by CMP can be accessed on the following platforms:

Spotify: A Road Trip to ISO New England – On the Line | Podcast on Spotify

Apple Podcasts: On the Line on Apple Podcasts