CAMDEN — Since 2004, it has been a labor of love and a commitment to service at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish (Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Camden; St. Bernard Church, Rockland; St. Francis of Assisi Church, Belfast; summer mission churches). This weekend (July 22-23), parishioners will share their gifts again with a special collection for the St. Brendan the Navigator’s Caring Fund.

Over the years, the fund has helped local ministries and international initiatives including programs in Haiti, Brazil, India, El Salvador, and Cameroon, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

This year’s beneficiary will be the newly established Family Promise of Mid-Coast Maine, a community-based organization that will shelter and support local families experiencing homelessness.

The organization will not discriminate based on creed, nationality, race, or any other distinguishing trait not relevant to housing or housing-related support and aims to work with faith communities and other local organizations to provide a welcoming program for those in need. For more information, visit www.familypromiseofmidcoastmaine.org.

The special Caring Fund collection will be held at all weekend Masses in the parish:

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street, Camden: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland: Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street, Belfast: Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

St. Mary Church, Pendleton Point Road, Islesboro: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Union Church, 25 East Main Street, Vinalhaven: Saturday at 9 a.m.

For more information about the Caring Fund, contact the parish at 207-236-4785.