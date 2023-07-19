SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce and the City of South Portland Parks Recreation & Waterfront are pleased to present South Portland Summer Movies in the Park.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1 “Sing 2” will play at Redbank Community Center Pavillion. The parks open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at sunset. These events are free and family-friendly. Bring your own chairs or blankets and refreshments and come out to the movies!

South Portland Summer Movies in the Park is made possible thanks to the generous support of Platinum Sponsor Northern Light Mercy Hospital; Gold Sponsors Maine Chevy Dealers/Pape Chevrolet and Texas Instruments; Silver Sponsors Gorrill Palmer, City of South Portland, American Family Care Urgent Care and Maine Family Credit Union; and Bronze Sponsor Global.