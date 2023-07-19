EAST MILLINOCKET — A summer weekend celebration featuring live music, food, and children’s activities will raise money for the Christ the Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign.

A public spaghetti supper will be held at St. Peter Church, located on 58 Cedar Street in East Millinocket, on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. The supper is an in-person event, but takeout is available. Admission is $10 and includes spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, homemade rolls, desserts, and beverages.

Then, on Sunday, Aug. 6 St. Peter Church will hold an outdoor celebration from noon to 8 p.m. that will feature a variety of food, children’s games, and live music, including singer/guitarist Jeff Hamm (noon to 1:30 p.m.), The Strum Dingers (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.), DJ T-Perk Productions (2:30 to 5:30 p.m.), and Thundering Country (5:30 to 8 p.m.).

All are welcome at the supper and the outdoor celebration.

All proceeds from the weekend will benefit the parish’s capital campaign, which has already raised close to $120,000 to fund several necessary building improvements at the parish. At St. Martin of Tours, the parking lot will be repaved and the roof and exterior of the church will be repaired. The front doors will be replaced, and the bell tower cross will be fixed and lit. Several windows and areas of siding will also be replaced with possible insulation enhancements as well. At St. Peter Church, the parking lot will be reduced and repaved, the interior ceiling will be repaired, the outside fiberglass will be resurfaced, and bricks around the church will be fixed or replaced depending on need. The flat roof of the parish center will be rebuilt into a pitched roof, energy efficient windows will be installed, existing siding will be cleaned, and eves and sections without siding will receive it.

“I want to thank all the donors for their generous contributions for the capital campaign,” said Fr. Dominic Savio, administrator of the parish. “All of this work is thanks to their efforts, contributions, and hardships that help. Let’s continue with the same spirit until we succeed and work together for the fulfillment of this project. Whatever you can contribute with a generous heart, you can do so, and moreover, what we need is your prayers. It’s a great contribution for the church and the parishioners.”

Anyone who is able to support the cause can call the parish at 207-746-3333 or pick up an envelope in the back of either parish church.