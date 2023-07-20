Cell on Light Truck provides additional coverage for Mt. Abram soccer tournament July 28-30

SALEM – As the community prepares for the influx of visitors for the 14th annual Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic, UScellular is equipped to accommodate the spike in demand for wireless access around the grounds. Since the majority of attendees will be relying on their smartphones to stay connected with family and friends, share photos and post social media updates, UScellular has brought in a Cell on Light Truck, also referred to as a COLT, to increase wireless capacity during the tournament.

“We want to help ensure that everyone who comes to enjoy the Western Mountain 7v7 Soccer Classic can use their smartphone like they want to,” said Brandi McCune, director of sales for UScellular in New England. “The COLT will help provide a better wireless network experience for all attendees at the tournament.”

The COLT provides added network capacity for the increased data usage and to support the large volume of additional phone calls and texts from the players, parents, coaches, and fans while attending the tournament.

While a COLT is helpful for large events such as this, it can also be deployed to establish instant communication for responders to natural disasters and emergency situations when landline communications are interrupted.



