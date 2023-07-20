BREWER — This week, Northern Light Health became the first healthcare system in New England to achieve the HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Adoption Model for Analytics Stage 6 designation, which measures the success of analytics strategy and competency. Including Northern Light’s 10 hospitals, only 49 facilities across the country have attained AMAM Stage 6 status.

“This achievement is a credit to our analytics, information systems (IS) and informatics teams, whose hard work and commitment have strengthened and advanced our analytics, improving our operations as a healthcare system,” said Randy Albert, vice president of Enterprise Analytics & Transformation for Northern Light Health and Optum. “Work toward AMAM Stage 6 began in earnest in 2021; Stage 6 status reflects the skills, dedication and collaborative nature of our team. With this achievement Northern Light Health has joined the ranks of other top-tier healthcare organizations, including Intermountain Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, and NYU Langone Medical Center.”

Data & analytics are vital to the operations of hospitals and healthcare systems to anticipate and plan for everything from patient care needs, supply management, to service line expansions. In January Northern Light Health announced that several functions, including analytics, IS and informatics departments would join Optum, a health services innovation company. Northern Light Health anticipates Optum’s skills and expertise in the area of analytics will further benefit the system’s clinical, operational, and financial performance in the coming years.

“As we look ahead, our team will continue enhancing our analytics capabilities and strategy,” added Albert. “It’s an exciting time, and while we’re celebrating this accomplishment, we’re not going to rest on our laurels. There are only a handful of healthcare networks to earn AMAM Stage 7 validation, and our team has their sights set on that in the future.”