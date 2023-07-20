Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The Clam Festival in Yarmouth has a rich history. Over the years, the Clam Festival featured various events. Some traditions remain, including the parade, clams, carnival and fireman’s muster. Revenue from the festival goes to local nonprofits.

Over time, the connection to clammers has changed. In 1969, based on news reports at the time, more than 100 bushels of whole clams were bought from clammers and consumed by more than 5,000 people. Now, with roughly 100,000 festivalgoers, the chamber uses a food distributor, but the clams are still predominantly sourced from Maine suppliers. Last year, festival goers consumed a record-breaking 217 gallons of shucked clams that were cleaned, breaded and cooked, according to the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the Casco Bay Regional Shellfish Working Group, the Maine Shellfish Learning Network and Casco Bay Estuary Partnership are working to return the clamming fishery to the center of the festival. Visitors can engage with the clamming community through various activities. We have been working with harvesters to build a clam hod float for the parade, and there will be an opportunity to learn about clamming during the shucking contest. Visitors to the food stalls can learn about the fishery through a “tide to table” placemat that will be distributed Friday afternoon before the parade. Aligning with the parade’s theme, “People in Your Neighborhood,” we encourage festival goers to learn about the clammers in their community.

Caitlan Vultaggio

Resilience Corps Fellow

Yarmouth