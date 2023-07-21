CANTON, New York — Connor St. Peter, of Kenduskeag and a St. Lawrence University Ronald E. McNair Post Baccalaureate Achievement Program scholar, has been selected to participate in faculty-mentored research for summer 2023.

St. Peter is collaborating with Professor of Biology and Psychology and Co-department Chair of Biology Ana Estevez on a project titled “Effect of bismuth nanoparticles on variability of HT22 mouse hippocampal cells” St. Peter is a member of the Class of 2026 and is majoring in neuroscience.

In addition to collaborating with a faculty mentor, McNair scholars will develop oral and poster presentations and prepare for graduate school admissions tests. Throughout the summer, scholars will participate in Community of Graduate Scholars seminars, where they will develop their writing skills, work with faculty and staff on graduate school application documents, and learn how to navigate the graduate school interview process.

The goal of the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program at St. Lawrence is to increase the attainment of a Ph.D. by students from under-represented groups. Named for Ronald E. McNair, who died in the 1986 Challenger space shuttle explosion, the program was launched federally in 1989 and exists at 200 colleges and universities across the country.