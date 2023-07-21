FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fort Fairfield has hired a new manager that officials hope will lead the town into a more positive era.

Tim Goff will be the first permanent manager for the town in almost a year and one that officials think can lead the town toward financial and economic growth.

Goff’s new role comes as the town looks to move past a financial crisis that brought enormous financial debt and budget shortfalls. Town leaders said Friday that Goff’s experiences make him the ideal person to help Fort Fairfield grow its downtown businesses and sustain itself financially.

“This is a big win for Fort Fairfield,” said Phil Christensen, secretary and treasurer of the Fort Fairfield Quality of Place Council. “Tim is all about bringing businesses back to Main Street.”

Former Town Manager Andrea Powers resigned last September amid accusations of providing inaccurate information on the town’s budget. Dan Foster, who was town manager from 1998 to 2013, stepped in and helped officials pass a new budget to pay off more than $1 million in short-term debt.

Goff, a Fort Fairfield native, returned to town in 2014 after 15 years as a broadcast journalist in Portland. He served as Fort Fairfield’s marketing and economic director and chamber of commerce director until 2017 when the chamber merged with the nonprofit Quality of Place Council. Fort Fairfield is now part of the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce.

Goff told councilors during their meeting Wednesday night that he wants to work with town department and community leaders to help Fort Fairfield move in a better direction.

“This town means a lot to me. To see what we’ve gone through these past several years has been difficult for sure. We have a lot of work to do,” Goff said Wednesday. “I want to take your input and see how we can make this town a better place for our kids.”

Goff is vice president and branch manager at Machias Savings Bank in Presque Isle. He serves as chairman of the Quality of Place Council, which has helped spearhead local events and establish college scholarships for high school students.

Goff said he will begin work as town manager in October after transitioning from his role at the bank.

Town Councilor and Fort Fairfield Revitalization Project founder Pat Canavan said there is no better person to lead Fort Fairfield through progress.

“I can’t think of anybody more qualified for this role. Tim is from Fort Fairfield, and he lives here. His heart is in this town,” Canavan said. “He’s like all of us. We’ve been seeing what has happened and know we need to do something.”