Rep. Jared Golden’s vote for the National Defense Authorization Act was also a vote to make it more difficult for women in the military to obtain reproductive health care. It’s simply reprehensible that he would lend his leadership and vote to any bill that further reduces a woman’s bodily autonomy.

The bill would have passed without him; and the Senate is unlikely to pass a bill with abortion restrictions. So, I must come to the conclusion that Rep. Golden supports limiting reproductive freedom; or perhaps he is just OK using women’s rights as a pawn in D.C. politics.

Lori Calderone

Dover-Foxcroft