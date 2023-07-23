Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The push for Maine to adopt stronger standards for zero-emission cars and trucks is a necessary step forward in making sure we all have access to more models of electric vehicles when they hit the dealerships. As an electric vehicle owner, I appreciate that the Natural Resources Council of Maine and others are encouraging the state to get on board so that more Mainers can experience the benefits of zero-emission vehicles.

Zero emission vehicles are going to help Mainers and local businesses save money by avoiding expensive gas and maintenance costs. They will also result in cleaner air and improved health especially for people suffering from asthma or other conditions affected by poor air quality from tailpipe pollution.

We need to have skin in the game to make sure we don’t get left behind. If Maine doesn’t adopt these rules, we risk automakers focusing on the other states that have already adopted them. It’s all about giving people the freedom to choose zero-emission cars or trucks if they want to. Doing so makes the most sense for our pocketbooks and our environment.

Justin Waters

Bangor