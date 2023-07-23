Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

When European settlers first arrived in Maine, there were Nations of People, The Wabanaki, already living here and stewarding the land. As these two groups interacted, they made agreements and treaties on how they would live together and share this space. Unfortunately, as time went on, the “sharing” became less equal leading us to the current situation where the Wabanaki nations are relegated to the position of a “municipality” within Maine.

This is not as it should be. And this is not how it has to be. Now is the time to stand up to change this!

Three years ago, in June 2020, the Wabanaki Alliance was formed. The primary purpose of this group is to provide information and to advocate for the inherent sovereignty of the Wabanaki nations. Recognizing Wabanaki sovereignty would allow Maine tribes the same rights, privileges, powers and immunities as all the other federally recognized tribes in the United States — not more, just the same. Not having state recognition of inherent sovereignty has resulted in decades of social and economic barriers for the Wabanaki people and the surrounding communities. A recent Harvard study shows that the status of tribes in Maine has disadvantaged many of the rural communities of Maine, leaving us far behind the other states where Indian sovereignty is recognized. Now is the time to stand up and bring economic prosperity to Maine!

By joining the Wabanaki Alliance Tribal Coalition, people will be joining with hundreds of businesses, organizations and bipartisan legislators across the state to remedy this situation. They will be standing together with all these groups to demand a change. A change that benefits all of us. A change that seeks to honor our agreements. A change that results in affording the tribes the dignity and opportunity to direct their destiny. A change to steward our lands using the sacred and sustainable practices of the Wabanaki. By joining the Wabanaki Alliance Tribal Coalition, someone will be publicly identified as a supporter of the Wabanaki Alliance and be invited to endorse individual actions and priority legislation as the opportunities arise. Now is the time to stand up and be counted!

Michael Schaab

Monroe