BANGOR – Employees of First National Bank recently raised $586.52 for Greater Bangor’s Habitat for Humanity with its Casual for a Cause program. Employees make a contribution to a nominated non-profit organization in exchange for dressing casually on Fridays for one month.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor has worked in partnership with volunteers and low-income families since 1989 to build 21 homes in the local community. Habitat’s affordable house payments free up money for food, child care, medicine, and other necessities. Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

For more information, to volunteer or donate visit www.habitatbangor.org.

First National Bank, a subsidary of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.