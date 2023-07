MEDFORD, Massachusetts — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. To qualify students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

The following earned dean’s list honors:

Liam Castrucci of Hampden

Tia Chen of Veazie

Tucker Ellis of Orono

Sky Johnson of Brewer

Fritz Oldenburg of Bangor

Kent Oliver of Hampden

Edwin Pariath of Castine and

Eleanor Tyne of Orono.