A Florida man was arrested Saturday night in downtown Rockland after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash while driving under the influence, crashing his car after trying to evade police, then resisting arrest.

Kody Knudsen, 34, was involved in a hit-and-run near the Myrtle Street Tavern at around 9:40 p.m., according to the Rockland Police Department. After police located him, Knudsen proceeded to accelerate away from the officers, run a stop sign and veer off the road, ultimately crashing onto private property near North Main Street, police said.

Knudsen, of Jensen Beach, Florida, continued to try to operate the vehicle even after it was immobilized, and refused to cooperate with police officers during his arrest, police said.

In addition to being charged with leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence, Knudsen was charged with operating without a license, refusing to stop for a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest and aggravated driving to endanger.