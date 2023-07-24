Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I wanted to publicly thank Gov. Janet Mills and the lawmakers of Maine for their help in passing the recent abortion access law. This law protects the rightful access to abortion, and places that decision in the hands of women.

I have long been a proponent of women’s choice and I believe strongly that women know what is best for themselves. A personal decision like that in any case belongs to women and their doctors. There is nothing “radical or extreme” in allowing that. It is as it should be.

I am proud Maine has spoken up for and secured by law that right.

Tonya Troiani

Meddybemps