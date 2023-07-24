Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Puppy mills are licensed commercial dog breeding facilities that make a lot of money by quickly breeding dogs over and over for pet stores across the country. Some are, also, sold online.

Goldie was a beautiful golden retriever in such a facility in Iowa. She died from starvation and terrible neglect.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees puppy mills. Because of investigators not doing their job, this poor sweet girl died. Goldie and hundreds of others languished for months and no one helped.

In honor of Goldie and all others, there is a bill in Congress called Goldie’s Act, H.R. 1788, that needs our representatives and senators to cosponsor and pass to help protect all dogs and puppies suffering in puppy mills.

I urge Rep. Jared Golden, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to do whatever it takes to get this bill passed.

When people are thinking about a new dog or puppy, they should please do their research and learn about the horrors of puppy mills.

There are hundreds of dogs needing homes at local shelters and rescue organizations.

I hope their decision will be to adopt not shop.

Katheryn A. Larsen

Easton