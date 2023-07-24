Audrey Cohen, a senior at Greely High in Cumberland Center, has been named All American in the 100-yard breaststroke by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

“I wasn’t so sure I was going to make it this year. It is a huge honor to be named All American two years in a row. I am grateful,” said Maine’s interscholastic record holder.

Cohen, the only Maine interscholastic swimmer to receive 2021-22 and 2022-23 All American recognition, is the second Greely High All-American breaststroker.

In 1982, Dewey Wyatt, the first Maine high school swimmer to finish under a minute in the 100 breaststroke, earned All American honors.

“She loves to race. She wants to race the best. She is a very strong athlete who enjoys the challenge of racing,” said Bob Hale, coach of Greely swimming and diving since the 1992-93 season.

In addition to her 100 breaststroke gold medal, Cohen won the 100 butterfly (55.74) at this year’s Maine Principals’ Association state championship. As a sophomore, she won both the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke.

“I love racing. The weekly meets is one of the things I like about high school swimming,” said the two-time winner of the Class B MPA Performer of the Meet award.

“She has no outward ego. You would not know she is as good as she is. She is so positive and supportive of her teammates. Everyone likes her,” Hale said.

Beginning July 31, Cohen will race in the Junior Nationals in Irvine, California, at the William Woolett Jr. Aquatics Center, which includes two outdoor 50-meter competition pools.

Cohen met the 100 breaststroke qualifying standard for the national competition in March competing in the U.S.A. Swimming Speedo Sectionals held at A & E Center Aquatics Pavilion in Ithaca, New York. After qualifying second in the trials (1:03.29), she raced to the win in the finals with a personal best 1:02.28, a one hundredth of a second ahead of the second place 1:02:29.

Commenting on her race strategy, Cohen said, “I always race better at finals. I went out conservatively and in all my 100 races, I push the 75 and push hard on the final length to the finish. It is one of my favorite pools. The pool has natural light and it feels like you are swimming outdoors.”

At the Junior Nationals, Cohen will be competing in a long-course meter pool (50 meters) for her events, the 100 breastroke and the 200 breaststroke. While she has limited experience racing long course meters, she is enthusiastically embracing the opportunity.

“I am super excited. I am so excited to represent my team. This is a great opportunity to go and learn. I love swimming outdoors.”

Cohen recently returned to training with Cumberland Center’s Seacoast Swim Club, where Hale assists the team. With no access to a long-course pool, Hale has designed a training program that focuses on Cohen maintaining proper feel of the water throughout the breaststroke.

“She is so strong that we work on proper feel for the stroke and not over muscling the stroke,” said the 1996 coach of the United States Paralympic team.

Earlier this month, Cohen announced her Class of 2024 commitment to Penn State University. The top PSU 100 breaststroke performance of the 2022-23 season 1:01.4 was recorded by a graduate student, while the second fastest time of 1:03.5 belongs to a returning swimmer.

With another season of racing and training ahead of her before she competes for the Nittany Lions, Cohen’s attention remains on the Junior Nationals and her goals are clear.

“I want to improve my times, have fun, and learn a lot.”