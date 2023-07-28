What: FLASH READ and community festival at the Falmouth Memorial Library

Who: Falmouth Memorial Library, Hadacol Bouncers, Portland Swing Project, Kona Ice of York County, Wyman’s of Maine

Where: Falmouth Memorial Library

When: Aug. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Description: Falmouth Memorial Library is excited to host the 2nd Annual FLASH READ festival in celebration of the end of summer reading 2023.

WHEN YOU HEAR THE FOG HORN, DROP EVERYTHING AND READ! Think flash mob, but with books. Bring your own book (or borrow one from the Library) and a chair or blanket to sit on while you read. The goal is to have the entire community read together for 5-10 minutes!

Throughout the event, there will be fantastic activities for all ages, featuring Kona Shaved Ice Truck; Hadacol Bouncers band and beginning swing dance lessons with Portland Swing Project; corn hole, book bags to tie dye, rock painting, and chalk drawing; fantastic summer reading prizes from Wyman’s Maine, Portland Pie, Sicilian Table, Rivalries, Orchid Thai, and others; and, of course, the FLASH READ!

