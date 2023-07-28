CORTLAND, New York — Andrew Barrett of Hampden was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Cortland for the spring 2023 semester. Barret is studying musical theatre BFA.

More than 2,300 students earned recognition for academic excellence on the SUNY Cortland dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The dean’s list is the highest ranking for undergraduate students in their respective academic areas of the university. Students must earn a minimum 3.3 grade point average for the semester to make the list.