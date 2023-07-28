When it comes to wilderness travel, people go at different speeds. I like to change it up. Sometimes, I creep along, pausing to inspect mushrooms and wildflowers. Other times, I pick up the pace.

Trail running is a good way to cover ground and see more of a place than you would if you were leisurely walking. It’s also a great workout. And there’s something else about it that I enjoy. It’s tough to explain, but I’ll try.

Dashing through the forest, leaping over rocks and weaving around trees, is freeing. The activity takes me back to my childhood, and perhaps even farther back, when my ancestors used to run through the woods as they relayed messages or traveled between hunting grounds.

Running through the wilderness feels both playful and primal.

As a little girl, I used to dart, bound and barrel through my backyard forest, just for the fun of it. But my first foray into long-distance trail running was when I joined my middle school’s cross-country running team at 11 years old. I ended up loving the sport, even though it involved a lot of sweating, breathlessness, burning lungs, sore muscles and side cramps.

Bangor Daily News Outdoors contributor Aislinn Sarnacki wears a hydration pack designed for runners while jogging on a snowmobile trail on July 26, near her home. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Running hurts, but it also fills your head with feel-good chemicals. Plus, there’s nothing quite like the relaxation you feel in your body and mind after a good, long jog.

I’ve continued to run, off and on, as an adult. I participated in the overnight 100-mile Down East Relay Race for a couple of years. That was fun, in a ridiculous sort of way. But I usually prefer to run alone, without competition.

Recently, I’ve been trail running (and road running) more often. And I’ve learned a few things along the way.

Firstly, a running backpack is a game changer. I purchased one this spring. The tiny, lightweight pack, specifically designed for running, allows me to carry water that I can sip through a tube. That way, I can stay hydrated but don’t have to stop.

The pack also allows me to carry a headlamp and lightweight jacket. My cell phone fits in a pocket on the shoulder strap, so I can navigate or listen to music easily. If I’m planning an especially long run, I also carry a snack.

My running goals are usually vague and subject to change. But some people I know are motivated by recording their exercises and setting specific number goals — whether it’s pace, mileage or time on the trail. With technology nowadays, that’s easily done with a phone or watch. Mobile apps like Strava and Runkeeper can be used to track your progress.

One thing that’s great about trail running is that it doesn’t take much gear. There are sneakers made specifically for trail running, with traction designed to prevent slipping on tree roots and rocks. Some are waterproof, though I’ve found that does little good if the puddles are big enough to splash over your ankles.

For clothing, I try to avoid cotton. Instead, I wear clothing made of wool or fast-drying synthetic materials. I recently swapped my cotton athletic socks for wool, and they’re noticeably cooler, dryer and more comfortable.

If just starting out, the type of trails you choose to run might influence how you feel about the activity. I suggest beginning with gravel roads and gravel-surfaced trails. They’re much easier to run than hiking trails that are filled with roots and rocks.

The carriage roads of Acadia National Park are a great option with unbeatable scenery of mountains, crystal clear ponds and the ocean. However, they can get a bit crowded in the summer and fall.

Great Pond Mountain Wildlands in Orland features a vast network of gravel roads that lead to traditional hiking trails that climb hills and small mountains. You could stay on the roads or hop onto a hiking trail for an added challenge.

The list of great running spots in Maine goes on and on, but among my favorite is the Bangor City Forest. It’s home to both wide gravel roads and narrow, smooth trails. And while the forest is popular, it’s large enough for people to spread out and enjoy some one-on-one time with nature.

Finally, one of the most important things I’ve learned about trail running in Maine is to watch my step. Most trails are filled with obstacles, and if you’re moving quickly, it’s easy to trip and fall. In sections of trail where the footing is particularly tricky, I slow to a walk. My top priority is to stay on my feet, uninjured — and to have fun.